Gym Scammers Steal Valuables from Changing Rooms with False Documents in Treviso

Title: Gym-Goers Beware: Thieves Use False Documents to Rob Changing Rooms

Date: November 10, 2023

Location: Treviso, Italy

In a shocking series of events, two individuals have been accused of using false documents to gain access to gyms for the purpose of robbing unsuspecting customers in the changing rooms. The criminals, a 29-year-old and a 28-year-old, both Romanian nationals, were recently caught in Romania and extradited to Italy under a European arrest warrant.

Their modus operandi involved posing as individuals interested in performing daily tests in various gyms. By presenting meticulously forged documents, they managed to deceive the staff and gain entry to the changing rooms. Once inside, the thieves targeted gym-goers’ valuable possessions.

The first incident occurred on October 17, 2023, at a gym in via Galvani, Milan. The perpetrators entered as trial members, arriving at 9:30 am and staying for approximately four hours. During this time, they carefully observed their victims, noting where they stored their belongings in padlocked cabinets. After simulating a training session to avoid suspicion, the criminals swiftly forced the cabinet closures and made off with a luxury watch worth €27,000 and €200 in cash.

According to the investigating judge of Milan, Guido Salvini, a similar theft took place on November 8, 2022, at a gym in Treviso. On this occasion, a €7,000 watch, a wedding ring, and €100 in cash were stolen using the same method. Both incidents involved the suspects entering with day passes and presenting the same falsified documents.

In a brazen move, the thieves revisited the gym in Milan where they had conducted their initial heist. Observing their meticulous planning and execution, the investigating judge ordered their immediate arrest, emphasizing the “professional nature, organized and tested down to the smallest detail” of their criminal activities. The accused were subsequently detained in custody and are facing charges of aggravated theft and fabrication of false documents.

Customers of gyms in the Treviso and Milan areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, such as using secure lockers or keeping valuable items on their person during workout sessions. Authorities are also encouraging gym staff to verify the authenticity of documents presented by new customers to prevent any further incidents.

