The flu virus circulating in Italy today and which caused the worst flu season in 5 years in Australia last August is H3N2.

According to the most recent “Influnet” bulletin, as of December 16, 4.5 million people have already been infected in Italy.

How to recognize the flu?

The combination of three symptoms is essential for a diagnosis:

1) the abrupt onset of fever with a temperature above 38°C;

2) joint and bone pain with a sense of tiredness;

3) respiratory symptoms such as cough or stuffy runny nose.

These symptoms also characterize Covid-19, therefore only a swab will be able to identify exactly what it is.

Therefore, defending yourself with the flu vaccination and adopting the protection rules that are well known for having applied them during the pandemic are the most effective defensive strategies: use of the mask and distancing in crowded places, frequent hand washing.

For vaccines from 6 months to 18 years of age, vaccination is free and vaccines are available in all pediatric clinics. The flu vaccine for children has two different routes of administration: an intramuscular injection for toddlers (6 months to 2 years) and a nasal spray for children older than 2 years. For subjects receiving the vaccine for the first time, two doses at least 4 weeks apart are required.

Anna Armone

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes.NT