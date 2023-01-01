news-body”>

Chinanews.com, Beijing, January 1st, title:Prospects for major events in 2023: National institutions re-elect Hangzhou Asian Games

2023 starts today, with a new historical coordinate, and a series of major events related to the national economy and people’s livelihood will take place in 2023.

This year is the first year after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Following the reelection of the Communist Party of China last year, a new leadership of state institutions will be elected during the National Two Sessions this year. In addition, major events and important nodes, including the adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the 45th anniversary of reform and opening up, are also worthy of attention.

these big things matter

——National agency change

In October 2022, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew a new blueprint for China‘s development, and the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee elected a new central leadership group.

During the two sessions of the country this year, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will also complete the transition and elect a new leader.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the year to start the new journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. High profile.

——Major adjustments to epidemic prevention and control policies

On January 8, the new crown virus infection will be adjusted from “Class B and A tubes” to “Class B and B tubes”, which is a major adjustment of China‘s new crown epidemic prevention and control policy.

According to the official news previously released, according to the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, isolation measures will no longer be implemented for people infected with the new coronavirus, and close contacts will no longer be identified; high and low risk areas will no longer be delineated; people infected with the new coronavirus will be classified and admitted in a timely manner. Adjust the medical security policy; adjust the testing strategy to “willing to check all”; adjust the frequency and content of epidemic information release. According to the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law, no quarantine and infectious disease management measures will be taken for entry personnel and goods.

According to the introduction of the National Immigration Administration, the bureau has resumed the acceptance and approval of ordinary passports for Chinese citizens traveling abroad and visiting friends in an orderly manner since January 8, and resumed the acceptance and approval of ordinary visa extensions, renewals, and reissuances for foreigners.

——Hangzhou Asian Games will be held

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 this year.

The 19th Asian Games was originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to 25, 2022, but it was postponed in May 2022 due to the new crown epidemic. After that, the Olympic Council of Asia announced a new date for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and The name of the postponed Asian Games is still the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is the third time for the Asian Games to come to China, and after the Beijing Winter Olympics, China will once again attract global attention for its sports events.

——The fifth national economic census

What is the latest situation of China‘s economy? The fifth national economic census will be carried out this year.

The economic census is a major national condition and national strength survey, and it forms three periodic national census items together with the population census and the agricultural census. The national economic census is conducted every five years, having previously been carried out four times in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

In November 2022, the State Council issued a notice, deciding to carry out the fifth national economic census in 2023. The object of the census is all legal entities, industrial activity units and self-employed households engaged in secondary industry and tertiary industry activities within the territory of China.

After five years, this “comprehensive physical examination” of the Chinese economy has attracted much attention.

Pay attention to these nodes

——The 45th Anniversary of Reform and Opening Up

Reform and opening up is a key move to determine the destiny of contemporary China. In 2023, China will usher in the 45th anniversary of reform and opening up.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified the “five major principles” that must be firmly grasped on the way forward, one of which is “persist in deepening reform and opening up.”

The Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2022 once again made deployments on comprehensively deepening reform and opening up: “Planning a new round of comprehensively deepening reform”, “adhere to promoting high-level opening up, and steadily expanding institutional opening up such as rules, regulations, management, and standards” …

On the new journey, it is worth looking forward to how China will promote reform and opening up from a higher starting point and create new and greater miracles that will impress the world.

——The 10th Anniversary of the “Belt and Road” Initiative

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” in Kazakhstan and Indonesia respectively. Over the past ten years, the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has been progressing steadily, and success stories have been reported frequently. 150 countries and 32 international organizations have formed the “Belt and Road” family.

Recently, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and State Councilor, stated at the Symposium on International Situation and China‘s Diplomacy in 2022 that all parties are looking forward to holding the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum to jointly summarize achievements and draw a blueprint. Make this “development belt” that benefits the world more prosperous and the “road to happiness” that benefits mankind broader.

——The 10th anniversary of the construction of the Pilot Free Trade Zone

The establishment of a pilot free trade zone is a milestone in the process of China‘s reform and opening up.

On September 29, 2013, China‘s first free trade pilot zone – “China (Shanghai) Free Trade Pilot Zone” was established.

Today, China has 21 pilot free trade zones, forming a pilot pattern covering east, west, north, south, and middle. With less than 4/1000 of the country’s land area, the free trade zone has contributed 17.3% of the country’s import and export volume, and absorbed foreign investment accounting for 18.5% of the country…

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “implement the strategy of upgrading the pilot free trade zones and expand the network of high-standard free trade zones facing the world“. dazzling. (use up)