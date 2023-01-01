On December 19, a sign on the door of a pharmacy in Shanghai stated that there were no antipyretics, N95 masks, etc. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News on December 31, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li) Recently, a report from ChinaShanghaiNiikappu (COVID-19)epidemicinternalmeeting summarythe summary began by saying “There is no need to prevent it, and it cannot be prevented”, “At present, 1 person is spreading to 22 people, showing a geometric base growth, and the spread is very fast”, and now “InfectEquivalent to inoculationvaccineup”.

“There is no need to prevent it, and it cannot be prevented” in the internal meeting of the Shanghai epidemic

On December 27, a netizen “Blue Goose” tweeted a summary of an internal COVID-19 meeting from Shanghai, including 19 items. The content said, “There is no need to prevent it, and it cannot be prevented”, reminding you to wear an N95 mask. “The current COVID-19 transmission index is 22, one person will pass it on to 22 people, and each of the 22 people can pass it on to 22 people… It grows geometrically, and the spread is very fast.”

The content stated that it is not necessary to stay at home at all, and any items in the outside world in life may carry viruses. “Now the main thing is to prepare the yang scientifically and prepare for the yang to fall.” The content also reminds not to use drugs indiscriminately and other details. “Fever is a normal immune response of the human body and helps to fight viruses.” different.

The content reminds that the elderly at home should prepare a finger oxygen saturation instrument as much as possible, and seek medical treatment if the oxygen saturation is lower than 90%. “If you can’t go to the hospital in the near future, try not to go; it will aggravate the condition and cause cross-infection; medical resources are limited.” If the high fever persists for three days, go to the nearest community first.

“If the sun is late, the sun will be late. If the first wave of peaks is not sunny, it will not be sunny. If it is sunny, you will not be happy or sad.” The content said that it is estimated that this year will not be near the Chinese New Year. There are many people from other places in Shanghai, and the virus strains are flowing across the country when they return home during the Spring Festival travel. , “Yiyang migrated, and finally brought them back to Shanghai. After the Spring Festival, I am not sure whether I will be infected with new mutant strains, and don’t lie down and be infected.”

As for whether the infection will be positive again, “more than 90% of the same virus strain, regardless of BA.5 or BF.7, will not be re-infected, and there will be cases. Now infection is equivalent to vaccination.” Now it is time to return to normal life In the most difficult years before, sufficient drinking water and disinfection items should be prepared at home.

“We will be able to throw away the masks after a few months.” The content stated that the vaccines are exhausted. “Lung nodules, don’t listen to rumors, surgical masks are disposable, and need to be replaced every 4 hours. Many of us It can’t be done. The fibers in it will be absorbed. There is a possibility that it has nothing to do with the vaccine.” China has just released the guidelines for the fourth dose of vaccine. “Pfizer’s vaccine Paxlovid is effective for high-risk groups, but not for young people.”

It is rumored that there are funeral parlors in Shanghai full of corpses, family members line up in the middle of the night to get a number for cremation

On December 30, a netizen posted a video saying that Shanghai today is the epitome of China. “Everyone was knocked down by the epidemic, either because of high fever or exhaustion. No one looked up, and no one looked at their mobile phones!” In the video, It seems that on a subway train, the seats on both sides are basically full, but what is different from the past is that they are all leaning on the back of the chair or the armrest, and none of them are open eyes, they are all closed and drowsy look.

There is also a video showing that in the hospital morgues or funeral parlors in Shanghai, there are a large number of piles on the iron shelves and on the ground that are too late to be burned.corpseand even corpses wrapped in yellow cloth piled on the ground.

Another video shows that at 3 o’clock in the morning on December 28, in front of the Baoxing Funeral Home in Shanghai, a large number of family members of the suspected deceased lined up to get the number first, and then cremated the body. They either stood or sat on small benches in the cold. . A netizen said, “It is rare in the whole world, and it is rare in 5,000 years or so.”

