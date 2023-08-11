Ana del Castillo stole sighs showing her abs

The singer Ana del Castillo continues to turn on social networks with her sensual videos and makeovers that leave her fans delighted.

In the last few hours, he shared a video on his Instagram account in which he shows the results of his cosmetic touch-ups and the exercise routine, revealing his toned abs and muscles.

“El cuerpawer”, “Beautiful”, “What a great body”, were some of the compliments that Ana del Castillo received when showing off her body.

It should be noted that in recent years “La bomba sexy del vallenato” has gone through the operating room several times to do her touch-ups and improve her appearance.

