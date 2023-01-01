“This reality is not enough for me, I will go to another”. Roberto Bolle, one of the best known classical dance interpreters in the world, tells why he decided to dance in the metaverse. The 47-year-old dancer is the absolute protagonist of the beginning of 2023 on Rai Uno, with his show “Danza con me”.
Interview by Daniela Lanni
Shooting and editing by Davide Cavalleri
