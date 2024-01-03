Hangover quiz: beer on wine, don’t worry – really?

This article is part of ZEIT am Wochenend, issue 52/2023.

On New Year’s Eve the corks will pop again and the alcohol will flow. Quite a few people may start the new year not only with lots of good resolutions, but also with a thick head, dry mouth and nausea.

But is the hangover really the inevitable price you have to pay for alcohol intoxication? Can’t you trick him? There are many alleged or actual tips and advice to prevent the hangover the morning after: “Beer on wine, don’t do that”; “Drink a lot”; “Create a greasy foundation beforehand”. What is true about this? What does science know? And what do you know? Test it in our hangover quiz!

