Harsh warning from the Civil Protection, risk of severe thunderstorms and storms in these regions

The weather in the last few hours has drastically worsened due to the arrival of Atlantic perturbation will determine, responsible for scattered and widespread rainfall over most of the countrywhich are more persistent in the northern regions, and intermittent in nature, but also in the form of showers or thunderstorms, in most of the central-southern regions.

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a notice of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).
L‘I notify forecasts, from the early morning of Thursday 11 May, the persistence of scattered to widespread precipitation, even with showers or thunderstorms, in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

On the basis of the expected and ongoing phenomena, it was evaluated for the day Thursday 11 May, red alert in Emilia-Romagna and orange alert on sectors of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. It has also been rated aYellow light in Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria and Campania.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

