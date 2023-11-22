Home » Have you ever thought about skipping dinner? What happens to the body
Have you ever thought about skipping dinner? What happens to the body

Skipping dinner could have effects you hadn’t thought of. Here, then, specifically, what happens.

Sometimes you might want to skip dinner and, perhaps, our body’s reaction could not be underestimated.

Extreme nutrition and behaviors

As in any field, also with regards to diet people may have different views among themselves.

In this regard, there are those who have a real obsession with staying in perfect shape, and, consequently, does everything to eat a healthy diet and not ingest even just a few extra calories. This, however, can only be right as long as it does not become harmful to our body.

In fact, in general, it is not recommended to proceed independently, but it would be advisable to ask the experts for an opinion so as not to risk obtaining poor results, but above all which have a negative impact on the supply of essential nutrients.

On the other hand, food contains, for example, vitamins, mineral salts and carbohydrates which help the body function properly. For this reason, consequently, it is not a good idea to do it on your own, without suggestions from a good person nutritionist.

On the opposite side, however, are those who have no intention of eliminating various foods high in fat and sugar. This trend, therefore, even in this case, can be risky for our health.

What happens if you skip dinner

When it comes to nutrition In reality, it is not easy to give a general answer that would suit everyone without distinction.

In fact, it is necessary to have a clear vision of your own personal situation to be able to understand what might be better for one person rather than another.

Furthermore, very often, it may happen that one thinks that skip dinner be an interesting way to lose those extra pounds that we would really like to eliminate from our body.

In this regard, theoretically, according to i nutritionists it could be a sensible choice, although, however, it is good to keep in mind some important considerations.

First of all, if you avoid eating the evening meal, it is essential that you have a balanced diet and complete, characterized by adequate food rotation.

What is more, we must not forget the phenomenon of the so-called metabolic adaptation. In practice, this means that, when you start to eat less, perhaps even skipping dinner, your body tends, little by little, to decrease energy expenditure.

Thus, it is absolutely not certain that weight loss can be calculated in a specific way. In fact, the caloric deficit it could lower precisely due to the adaptation we mentioned earlier.

Furthermore, at times, it could also lead an individual to eat more during the day, perhaps by adding some unhealthy snacks for a snack or during the morning. In short, it is something that is not very predictable and which, in fact, should be done with the help of an expert in the field.

