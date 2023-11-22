“Twister” in flames: fire destroys large disco in Sande | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: November 22nd, 2023 7:00 a.m

The “Twister-Dance” discotheque in Sande in the Friesland district was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night. According to the police, there was damage amounting to at least several hundred thousand euros.

How the fire started is still unclear. The investigation into this is ongoing. When the firefighters arrived at the disco in the municipality of Sande, flames were reportedly already coming out of the roof. Since the extinguishing work was no longer promising, according to the police, it was decided to let the building burn down in a controlled manner. Nobody got hurt. According to initial findings, the police assume that the damage will be at least in the high six-figure range.

