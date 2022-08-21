He had to undergo aoperation in hospital and, for that, he had started booking her through the regional health service. While it was reasonable to expect a long wait, the result generated by the booking computer system left a patient upset.

Book the operation: «Available from 1st January 4000»

The incredible response was received by a man from A Illa de Arousa (Pontevedra), Spain. The man had entered the waiting list last March, and had waited a few days for an answer. Over time, however, no news arrived from the Galician regional health service and this is how the patient decided to go to the bottom, downloading the app for the smartphone and making the sensational discovery. The scheduled date for the operation was in fact January 1 of the year 4000.

Computer error (not so rare)

This was obviously an error in the computer system of the regional health service for hospital bookings. The patient had booked the surgery in the Salnés hospital, in Vilagarcía de Arousa. “There is a flaw in the computer system that causes errors in the dates for reservations and that we have already resolved”, specified the regional health authorities, also reported by 20minutos.es. Now a new date is awaited for the surgery, which will however be performed in another health center. Furthermore, as reported by the local newspaper Diario de Arousa, the error would not be an isolated case: the same fate had befallen a woman from Ferrol, who had booked an operation and had been given the same date by the system.

Last updated: Sunday 21 August 2022, 19:22



