The video, uploaded on the Internet on the morning of Friday 24 March, which portrays a man while, in Veneziadives from the top of a 3-storey building into the adjacent San Pantalon stream, behind Campo Santa Margherita.



What can be seen in the video of the dive from the palace in Venice

The footage shows the man as he jumps from aconsiderable height in the adjacent rio San Pantalon in Venice. Then the man goes back to the shore, where there is one waiting for him second person handing him a towel.

In the audio of the video it is possible to hear the amazed comments of the residents, who witnessed the man dive from the top of a building.

The mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro.



The comment of the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro

Even the mayor of Venice Louis Brugnaro decided to comment on what the video that went viral in Venice and beyond shows. In a post on ‘Facebook’, the mayor of Venice wrote: “This subject should be given a certificate of stupidity it’s a nice bag of kicks. We’re trying to ID him, report him. He and his appears below that he made the video cre * ino for social media. We need to give more real powers to Mayors against vandals”.

Brugnaro himself then added to ‘Tgr’: “I sent a patrol to see how he managed to get on the roof. He also risked his life. They are real criminals who do not realize the danger they create for the city. Imagine if a boat had passed underneath… I appeal to the people, to the kids: don’t compete for a few more likes on social media by doing this nonsense”.

The comment of the president of Veneto Luca Zaia

The comment of the president of Veneto also arrived on ‘Facebook’ Luca Zaia: “Now stop! What happened this morning in Venice is shameful and above all an insult to the fragility of the city and to all of us Venetians. Such acts must be punished with firmness. Anyone who wants to behave in this way should go elsewhere”.



The hypothesis of the Police on the dive from the palace in Venice

In the meantime, there is a first hypothesis on what happened in Venice, in line with what was declared by the mayor Brugnaro: according to what reported by ‘Il Gazzettino’, the hypothesis put forward by the Municipal Police (which is investigating the episode) is that behind the dive there may be the action of a group of at least 3 filmmakers, intent on getting the highest number of likes with the video published on social networks.



