A round of applause as a last farewell, but above all as recognition of Flavia’s professional and above all human skills who, among other things, had been director of the Low Vision and Visual Rehabilitation Unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and one of the founders of the scientific committee of Arlino.

“How many people approached her asking for light for the eyes and consolation for the soul – said the parish priest don Roberto Belotti during the homily -. He has given all his patients skills and humanity».

The testimonies of his brother Alessandro, his nephews Sergio and Stefania, the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired and the National Union of Italian Knights also moved. Everyone underlined his constant commitment, including social commitment, self-denial, loving kindness for patients, altruism and marked sensitivity: “You were there for everyone – said the brother -: in the family, in the parish, at work, in associations, for friends and your patients, always offering your support with great humility».

