Home Health “He donated skills and humanity to all his patients”. Farewell to Flavia Fabiani
Health

“He donated skills and humanity to all his patients”. Farewell to Flavia Fabiani

by admin
“He donated skills and humanity to all his patients”. Farewell to Flavia Fabiani

A round of applause as a last farewell, but above all as recognition of Flavia’s professional and above all human skills who, among other things, had been director of the Low Vision and Visual Rehabilitation Unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo and one of the founders of the scientific committee of Arlino.

“How many people approached her asking for light for the eyes and consolation for the soul – said the parish priest don Roberto Belotti during the homily -. He has given all his patients skills and humanity».

The testimonies of his brother Alessandro, his nephews Sergio and Stefania, the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired and the National Union of Italian Knights also moved. Everyone underlined his constant commitment, including social commitment, self-denial, loving kindness for patients, altruism and marked sensitivity: “You were there for everyone – said the brother -: in the family, in the parish, at work, in associations, for friends and your patients, always offering your support with great humility».

See also  The real and only Baltimore - Daniele Cassandro

You may also like

Covid, Bassetti’s alarm: “Elderly people without a fourth...

Sos from 11-year-old daughter, dad saved from heart...

Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60%...

Hereditary retinal dystrophies, narrative medicine to help patients

Margherita crowned her dream and after graduating in...

the food products marked to pay attention to

The flu has already arrived: the symptoms and...

Covid: White House to Americans, vaccinate with updated...

Discovered a new blood group

Artificial intelligence and its applications in medicine, on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy