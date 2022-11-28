Home Health Head trauma, stem cells to repair brain damage
It’s not just an acute disease. Head trauma triggers a chronic process in the brain that leads to inflammation and, in at least one in three cases, to neurodegeneration. We do not yet have effective therapies to stem it. But hope comes from stem cells, which appear to be able to amplify spontaneous repair events in response to trauma with such efficacy and safety as to justify a clinical study on patients in coma after head trauma, the result of a collaboration between clinicians and basic researchers.

