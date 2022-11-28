The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: the city will usher in a cold wave and the temperature will continue to drop

Last week, the city’s calm and stable weather situation remained stable, and haze weather occurred frequently. Most counties and districts had dense fog below 500 meters, and some counties and districts had visibility less than 100 meters. On the 21st and 22nd, there will be light rain in our city. The precipitation at the three national rainfall stations are: Luohe 8.9 mm, Linying 8.0 mm, and Wuyang 11.0 mm. The highest temperature in the week is 21.2°C (Linying on November 25th), and the lowest temperature is 2.2°C (Linying in the early morning of November 23rd).

According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, affected by the strong cold air, the northerly wind was 5-6 during the day from the night of the 28th to the 29th, and the gust was 7-9; the temperature dropped 12-14°C compared with the previous period; The minimum temperature will drop by more than 10°C, and the minimum temperature will be around minus 4°C on the morning of the 30th, and there will be cold wave weather. After this cold wave, the temperature will continue to be low, with a weekly maximum temperature of around 9°C and a minimum temperature of around minus 6°C. Please do a good job of keeping warm, supplying supplies, and protecting against cold and wind. The specific forecast is as follows:

November 28 (Monday): Cloudy with light rain, the northerly wind gradually increased to level 5-6, 4/8°C;

November 29 (Tuesday): cloudy to cloudy, northerly wind 5-6, local gust 7-9, 2/6 ℃;

November 30 (Wednesday): Cloudy and sunny, northeast wind 3-4 and southerly 2-3, -3/3°C;

December 1 (Thursday): cloudy to sunny, westerly wind 2-3, -6/4 ℃;

December 2 (Friday): partly cloudy, southerly wind 2-3, -4/7 ℃;

December 3 (Saturday): partly cloudy, easterly wind 3-4, -2/9 ℃;

December 4 (Sunday): sunny to cloudy, northerly wind 3-4, -1/8 ℃.