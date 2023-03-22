breaking latest news – “Ours is a structural reform of senior citizens’ policies. I am very satisfied with the result obtained in 150 days: we have worked with many ministries, collaborated with the realities of the third sector and with professional categories. The unity found in Parliament, without even one vote against, rewards the serious and punctual work we have done”.

Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies, does not hide the enthusiasm for the breaking latest news green light to the Elderly bill. A pact for the elderly which implements ‘mission 5, component 2, reform 2’ of the Pnrr. The objective of the provision is to ensure the right to “continuity of life and care at home” and to simplify and integrate “the evaluation procedures of the non self-sufficient elderly person”.

© Agf



The text provides for measures in favor of active aging and social inclusion, also with forms of supportive and intergenerational cohabitation. “It is a priority to introduce a new welfare system – explains Bellucci – Italy is the first in the EU and the second in the world, after Japan, for the number of elderly people”. Precisely for this reason, the main commitment is to develop a home protection network: “The home is the place of care and assistance, where possible, but in our country we are still far behind.

It is not a case that one million three hundred thousand admissions of the elderly to hospital, out of five million, are improper. They go to the emergency room because they have no alternatives. For this reason, in the bill we imagine a proximity welfare”. The numbers make the challenge clear: according to Italia Longeva, those over 65 who benefit from home assistance are 2.7%, less than 3 out of 100, compared to European values ​​ranging from 7 to 20%.

“Taking care of the elderly means taking care of all of us and everyone’s future” underlines Deputy Minister Bellucci who explains how the Pact defines “a specific national governance of policies in favor of the elderly population” which will have the task of coordinating interventions. Among these, those for the prevention of frailty, also by implementing interventions in favor of family carers. The tools will also be improved Economic support, which will intersect with urban regeneration projects. “We have not focused on bonuses or commercials but on a structural reform that takes care of our elderly”, concludes Bellucci.

