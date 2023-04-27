Health: Bologna, at Maggiore 3 neonatal ventilators with BimboTu – Medicina

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 27 – Thanks to the fundraising campaign “Bologna cheers for children”, promoted for the third year by Bimbo Tu together with Bologna FC 1909, the pediatrics of the Ospedale Maggiore can now count on the support of three new neonatal respiratory ventilators, which can avoid the hospitalization of young patients in intensive care.



The donations, by many people, companies and local realities (main sponsor Bcc Felsinea) from November 2022 to February 2023, reached over 30 thousand euros: with a contribution a Trudi soft toy could be donated to a child hospitalized bolognese. Among the most significant initiatives of the solidarity campaign, the match of the heart Bfc Legends against Doctors and Nurses Ospedale Maggiore in San Lazzaro di Savena and the match Bologna Fc-Cremonese, on the occasion of which the volunteers of Bimbo Tu attended with stands and soft toys at the Dall’Ara stadium.



“The purchase of these devices by Bimbo Tu – underlined Chiara Ghizzi, director of pediatrics at the Maggiore Hospital – allows us CPAP high-flow ventilation and invasive ventilation in the treatment of children with respiratory insufficiencies, significantly increased in these years of pandemic. These tools – he continues – reduce transfers to intensive care in an extremely sensitive way, avoid intubation and clinical worsening. For parents, it translates into the possibility of always being close to the child”. “Social aims are becoming increasingly present in the Club’s activities – said Claudio Fenucci, managing director of Bologna FC 1909 – also thanks to initiatives like this, Bologna wants to act as a point of reference for the community and the territory. Helping those who dealing with children coping with an illness is always a win.” For Bimbo Tu – commented the president Alessandro Arcidiacono – “the collaboration with Bologna FC 1909 has become a guarantee and we hope it will continue, for the improvement of the quality of life of the children in care”. (HANDLE).

