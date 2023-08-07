Health Data Utilization Act / Targeted support for the insured: Health insurance companies need more powers when it comes to data usage

Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance e. V. (vdek):

“Germany has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to the use of health data. We support the fact that the GDNG reorganizes the use of the data, increases its availability for research and simplifies the possible uses in clearly defined cases. A structured use of health data is of extraordinary value for medical progress, but also for strengthening prevention and quality-oriented improvement of care.

It is important that the health insurance companies are also given more powers to use data for the targeted advice of their policyholders, for example to provide information about treatment options or to refer to prevention and screening offers. This should be improved.”

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found in our photo archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.