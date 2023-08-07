New RPG from Larian Studios is going through the roof

It shouldn’t have surprised anyone that Baldur’s Gate 3 turned out to be a good role-playing game. The series has always been a go-to for RPG lovers. But even the developers didn’t dare to dream of this hype.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest surprises of the gaming year 2023. The role-playing game knows how to inspire both critics and players and has really excellent key figures. The PC version gets 95 out of 100 points on the Metacritic comparison platform. Although only six critic reviews have been listed so far, the user score is similarly positive at 9.2 out of 10 points.

A look at Steam makes things even more impressive. Almost 100,000 ratings have been submitted there since the release on August 3rd, of which an impressive 92 percent are positive. At peak times, over 814,000 players were online at the same time. That’s about the level of Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring. The developers had actually expected a maximum of 100,000 simultaneous players, as explained on Twitter announced.

Various points are highlighted positively. Above all, the many freedoms that Baldur’s Gate 3 allows. There is a detailed game world that invites you to explore, a lot of decision options that have an impact on the further course of the game and a turn-based combat system that requires tactical skill. Combined with a fabulous soundtrack and a really handsome look. Microtransactions, on the other hand, are completely dispensed with – much to the delight of the players.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is nothing short of a masterpiece. The story is incredible, the world is beautiful and captivating, the voice acting and lyrics are of the highest quality, an amazing soundtrack, everything comes together in near-perfect harmony. Not only is it the best RPG of the year, it’s the RPG of a generation.”

Have you already got a taste of Baldur’s Gate 3? If yes, how do you like the game so far? Let us know in the comments.

