Health Day for Children and Inhabitants of La Guajira: Red Cross Aims to Improve Health Reform Pilot

La Guajira, a region in Colombia, is the center of a health reform pilot that aims to address the country’s shortage of healthcare personnel. The government plans to implement a health model focused on primary care, including the opening of Primary Health Care Centers (CAPS) and the formation of medical teams to reach remote areas. However, the region is currently facing a lack of human talent, with a low availability of medical professionals. To address this, the government is considering involving residents and students in the health sector to provide healthcare services. However, there are challenges, such as the need for better infrastructure and supervision for residents, as well as ensuring sufficient resources and facilities for specialized medical services in the region. The success of the health reform project in La Guajira will be crucial in demonstrating the benefits of the proposed model.

