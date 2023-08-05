Health is Movement: Promoting Physical and Emotional Well-Being through Tae Bo and Combat Fitness

Title: ” Directorate for the Prevention of Addictions Launches ‘Health is Movement’ Program to Promote Physical and Emotional Well-being”

The Directorate for the Prevention of Addictions has introduced the “Health is Movement” program, offering Tae Bo and Combat Fitness classes to the community. These activities, conducted by trained professionals, aim to enhance the citizens’ physical and emotional well-being while promoting healthy habits through exercise.

Tae Bo classes, consisting of taekwondo and boxing movements, are led by Professor Antonio Pérez and are held in two different locations. Interested participants can attend CEF No. 1 in Villa Cabello on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 08:15. Additionally, classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Rita Free Trade Fair.

Innovative Combat Fitness classes, blending martial arts movements with physical exercises, are taught by Professor Liliana Ramírez at IMeFIR. These sessions take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Moreover, classes are also available at the Plaza de Villa Urquiza from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., increasing accessibility to sports offerings.

The primary objective of the “Salud es Movimiento” program is to provide an alternative physical activity that improves physical condition, emotional well-being, and ensures enjoyment. Both Tae Bo and Combat Fitness have demonstrated benefits for cardiovascular health, tension release, and stress relief.

The community has responded positively to the initiative, recognizing the unique opportunity to enhance their physical and mental health while promoting healthy habits and preventing addictions through exercise and physical activity.

The “Health is Movement” program is an excellent chance for citizens to enhance their quality of life and well-being through enjoyable and active participation in physical and sports activities.

For additional information on classes and enrollment, interested individuals can contact the Directorate for Addiction Prevention at 376-4134723, send an email to [email protected], or visit the office located at calle Rivadavia 1834 casi Bolívar.

