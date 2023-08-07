Health Professionals Must Improve their Understanding of New Technologies in Medicine, Study Shows

Title: Lack of Training Hinders Integration of New Technologies in Healthcare, Experts Urge Improvement

Subtitle: Healthcare professionals need to develop a basic understanding of algorithms to fully leverage the potential of new technologies

In recent years, new technologies have found their way into various aspects of healthcare, revolutionizing fields such as telemedicine, teleconsultation, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for predicting patient outcomes. However, despite the significant advancements in these areas, experts warn that healthcare professionals are not adequately prepared to fully integrate these technologies into their practice.

According to a recent analysis published in the New England Journal of Medicine by professors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the potential benefits offered by new technologies are being overshadowed by the significant knowledge gap among healthcare professionals. The co-author of the analysis, Daniel Morgan, emphasizes that doctors lack the necessary training to effectively operate machines and incorporate algorithms into clinical practice.

Machine learning and AI have proved to be invaluable tools, enabling professionals to anticipate various scenarios a patient may face, make precise diagnoses from processed images, and select the most effective therapy. However, without a solid understanding of these technologies, medical teams struggle to harness their potential and work with large datasets to personalize treatment approaches for individual patients.

Katherine Goodman, another author of the analysis and an assistant professor of epidemiology and public health, stressed that doctors are not required to be experts in mathematics or computer science, but they should possess a basic understanding of algorithms and their applications in terms of probability and risk adjustment. Unfortunately, this knowledge is not currently emphasized in medical education or ongoing professional training.

To address this pressing issue, experts propose several key measures. Firstly, professionals must improve their skills in interpreting probabilistic results generated by these technologies. Incorporating predictions and evaluations provided by algorithms into decision-making processes is also crucial. Finally, it is recommended that medical schools include interpretation exercises of machine learning predictions in their curricula.

Dean of the UMSOM, Mark T. Gladwin, and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Akiko K. Bowers, emphasize that an understanding of probability and risk is fundamental in evidence-based medicine. Hence, enhancing physicians’ probabilistic skills can offer substantial advantages beyond the use of Clinical Decision Support (CDS) algorithms.

This significant knowledge gap highlights the need for a comprehensive and ongoing effort to train and educate healthcare professionals in the effective integration of new technologies. By bridging this gap, the medical community can unlock the full potential of these innovations and provide improved patient care.

