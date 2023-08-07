Albirrojita Pynandí thrashed Bolivia in the debut of the South American in Chile

With an 8-2 win, the albirrojita Under 20 Beach Soccer debuted in the South American that takes place in Chile.

The goals for the albirrojas came with hat-tricks from Milciades Medina and Thiago Barrios, and two goals from Luis Aguiar. Discounted for Bolivia, Marco Lopez and Antonio Brito.

Those guided by Joaquín Molas will appear again this Monday, August 7 against Ecuador, in a game to be played from 6:00 p.m., at the Cavancha Arena in Iquique.

Summary of the party

CONMEBOL SUB 20 BEACH SOCCER 2023

Group A – Paraguay vs. Argentina Bolivia

Estadio: Municipality of Cavancha (Iquique – Chile). Referee 1: Carlos Maidana (ARG). Referee 2: Mariano Romo (ARG). Referee 3: Jorge Gomez (Colombia). Timekeeper: Micke Palomino (PER). Goals: 11’42” 2nd period: Marco López, 6’1” 3rd period: Antonino Brito (BOL); 9′ 47” 1st period: 10’05” 2nd period: 7’58” 2nd period: Milciades Medina, 2’44” 1st period: 9’53” 2nd period, 1’13” 2nd period Thiago Barrios, 7’42” 2nd period: 7’40” 3rd period: Luis Aguiar (PY). Admonished: 9′ 45” 1st period: Marco López, 7’44” 2nd period: Antonio Brito (BOL); 12′ 2nd period: Luis Gómez, 1” 2nd period: Thiago Barrios (PY). Driven out: 10’57” 3rd period: Marco López (BOL).

Lineups

Bolivia: Juan Hurtado, Antonio Brito, Marco Lopez, Jorge Gutierrez, Ruben Velasco. Alternates: Jorge Quiroga, Gabriel Franco, Juan Cruz, Kevin Acosta, Jose Claudio, Edward Rivero, Gerardo Macon. DT: Armando Torrez.

Paraguay: Alan Rhodes, Elijah Aguiar, Enzo Caceres, Milciades Medina, Thiago Barrios. Alternates: Ofran Núñez, Carlos Mareco, Alexandro Luraschi, César Escobar, Jesús Astorga, Luis Gómez, Luis Galeano. DT: Joaquin Molas.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.

