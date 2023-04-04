health tv

Hamburg (ots)

health tv sets the course for the future and transforms into a digital multichannel health platform.

Effective immediately, the station will be restructured and reinvented as a digital platform for medical and health topics via the company’s own YouTube channel. health tv can also be streamed via digital smart TV platforms such as Waipu TV, Rakuten TV and Zattoo.

Reliable information on health & medicine on YouTube is now marked with a seal.

The seal is now visible on the health tv YouTube channel page. The sender thus guarantees a trusting exchange of information. Since February 28, reliable sources on the subject of health and medicine have been marked with a special seal. YouTube awards the seal to institutions such as university clinics and hospitals, licensed doctors and psychologists, as well as other health media, organizations and foundations that can guarantee that they work with licensed doctors who control the content. The guidelines were developed by the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS) in cooperation with the WHO and the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

Doc Andreas Martin continues to lead through the program.

As a well-known face of the station, health tv Doc Andreas Martin will remain with the team and guide the users through the daily program. He is the doctor for all cases: Andreas Martin has been a specialist in anesthesia for many years, and was also an emergency doctor, ship’s doctor, surgeon and general practitioner; also sports physicians and personal trainers.

Marina Gunesch, Managing Director of health tv, says: “After six years in linear television, we see our future as a digital health platform that always has its finger on the pulse with a young and motivated team from the health industry.”

The health tv brand now uses digital means to illustrate subject-specific subject areas with a casual yet serious connection to the users. Complex content is explained simply and in a way that everyone can understand. “Health cannot be taken for granted and is everyone’s business,” says Gunesch. In this way, the station empowers people to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

“We take those affected and people interested in health by the hand and offer you an extensive program via our health-tv platforms, which provides information in an entertaining and confidential way. And that is both approachable and personal as well as trustworthy, reliable and serious”, explains Marina Gunesch. “Our vision is to equip everyone with the knowledge, resources and understanding to lead a healthy and self-determined life. Our content promotes and improves the health literacy of society, thereby contributing to a healthier and happier world.”

About health tv

health tv has been producing high-quality content on the topics of “medicine, sport, lifestyle & nutrition” since 2016 and, as the only digital health television station in the German-speaking region, has a unique selling point. The broadcaster, headquartered in Hamburg, stands for expertise, trust and emotionality. He has his own health tv Doc, Andreas Martin, and was recently awarded YouTube’s new medical label. The YouTube Health Seal stands for the most reliable health information and is intended to help users find high-quality health information. health tv can be accessed via Smart tv and YouTube. The founders and majority owners of the station are the Asklepios Kliniken.

Original content from: health tv, transmitted by news aktuell