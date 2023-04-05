Home Health Healthcare: Fdi, ER clarifies nurse training 118 – Healthcare
(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 05 APR – With a question to the Emilia-Romagna council, Marta Evangelisti (Brothers of Italy) requests clarifications on the training course for nurses working in the 118 emergency service scheduled by the Romagna local health authority. In particular, the councilor asks to “redefine the project, involving the workers (starting with the trade unions)”.

“The Ausl of Romagna has foreseen a compulsory training course for 118 operators, in particular for nurses who work in the territorial emergency services, a project that would be born to make up for the chronic shortage of doctors and not for professional reasons: this decision would lead to an increase in the responsibilities of the nurses, without legal protection and economic recognition”, explains Evangelisti, then noting on the matter that “the General Directorate of the Local Health Authority has assumed a behavior of total closure, even providing for workers who will not participate in the course the exclusion from the 118 service”. It should also be highlighted, the parent company repeats on the subject, that “the project has not received the endorsement of the trade unions, who have indeed announced a mobilization”. (HANDLE).

