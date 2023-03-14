news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 14 – The Polytechnic of Turin, the University of Turin and the Irccs of Candiolo participate in the project “Digital Driven Diagnostics, prognostics, and therapeutics for (4) sustainable Health care -D34Health”, funded thanks to the National Plan for investments complementary to the Pnrr and intended for research initiatives for innovative technologies in the health and welfare fields. In vitro models favor the development of personalized methods for precision medicine and the improvement of current technologies will allow the development of new therapeutic approaches, helping to bring research from the laboratory to the patient and to develop a more personalized medicine. The total budget of the project is equal to 126.5 million euros, of which the Politecnico di Torino will have 15.87 million and the University of Turin 4.3 million.



The project proposed by the University of Rome – La Sapienza and coordinated by the D34Health Foundation was created to develop new solutions for the diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of five reference pathologies: colon cancer, liver and bile duct cancer, central nervous system cancer , type one diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Through a data mining approach, the researchers will develop digital and biological models for the study of pathologies, i.e. “digital twins” of patients and “biological twins” of organs or tissues. (HANDLE).

