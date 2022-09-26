A mobilization in defense of public health, the role of staff working alongside patients and their working conditions. This was announced in the aftermath of the elections and an electoral campaign in which no party has put at the center the reform of the National Health Service, the FNOMCeO and the trade unions of employed and affiliated doctors, veterinarians, health managers, doctors in training. The recipient of the announcement is the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces and the Government and Minister to come.

From hospitals to community care, healthcare has been forgotten

After the pandemic, the emergency of hospitals and territorial primary care remained on the table, first aid to the extreme, bureaucratized affiliated medicine and in many points of the country absent due to incorrect planning, primary and secondary prevention never or little in the agenda of the care processes. Problems that the PNRR funds risk not being able to solve in the absence of the necessary coordination to implement in a unique the response to treatment, overcomes the fragmentation between hospital and territorial medicine and does not relegate the continuity of care to a mirage. “Economic and social reconstruction must not make public health, solidarity and universalism, which produces and does not consume wealth, slide down the agenda of priorities, between inflation, energy crisis and war in Europe” , the professionals write in their appeal.

Elections, hospitals ignored in election programs by Dario Rubino September 14, 2022



Human capital

But talking about health also means talking about work and therefore about people. The relaunch of public health must be combined, in fact, with the enhancement of the roles and functions of professionals. “Not numbers called to produce other numbers, but professionals who guarantee the enforceability of a constitutional right”, underline the professionals who bring three points to the attention of the Institutions. The first is the persistent inaction of contracts and agreements, with serious organizational, economic and social security damage; the second is the remuneration levels that are not consistent with the severity and riskiness of the work; the third is the need to hire personnel to cope with the ongoing exodus, and to improve working conditions in health, hospital and territorial structures. The appeal is also to encourage the recovery of the social and professional role of those who work in health care and to avoid the dismantling of the NHS, in place for over 10 years, the consequent inequalities, the privatization of the largest civil and social infrastructure built by our country. .

The new territorial health care should not forget paediatrics by Dario Rubino August 22, 2022



“After having highlighted alarm and concern several times, we believe that the time has come, in the absence of effective political responses, for the direct assumption of individual and collective responsibilities through civil and strong actions, by all the forces that care about the heritage and the fate of the NHS ”, concludes the appeal. “The treatment system cannot be saved without or against whom those treatments are called upon to guarantee. Indeed, the enhancement of the professionals of the National Health Service, of the area of ​​addiction and of affiliated medicine is an essential condition for safeguarding the health of citizens. The “capital of the poor”. What, they say, comes first. In short, it is time to “take care of health so that it can cure the health of Italians”.