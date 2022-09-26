On the occasion of the arrival of the fifth “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival”

Xi Jinping extended holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the vast number of farmers and comrades working on the “three rural” fronts across the country

Emphasizes the solid promotion of rural revitalization and promotes the realization of a more prosperous and happier rural life and a more beautiful rural area

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 22. On the occasion of the arrival of the fifth “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival”, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, sent a message to the vast number of farmers and workers across the country on the “Sannong” front. The comrades above extend their holiday congratulations and sincere condolences.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year, we have overcome the impact of the rare autumn rains and autumn floods in the north last year, the late sowing of winter wheat in large areas, and the local outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the challenges of severe high temperature and drought in the south.

Xi Jinping emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should thoroughly implement the Party Central Committee’s major policies, policies and decisions on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work, strengthen food security, stabilize the fundamentals of agriculture, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and solidly promote rural revitalization. Realize a more prosperous rural area, a happier life, and a more beautiful rural area. The vast number of farmers across the country should actively participate in the practice of accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, so that the days will become more prosperous and life will be improved!