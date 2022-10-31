Health is not a bureaucratic issue: each of us, when we have a serious problem, rightly claims to be treated quickly and in the best possible way. For us to be possible Waiting lists must first be shortened who continue to hold hostage anyone who has to take an exam or a visit and cannot afford to pay out of his own pocket. then it must be there the right doctor in the right place and who has the necessary time to devote to us. All this does not happen today for one reason above all: Italian hospitals lack doctors. The Covid pandemic has shown us dramatically, and we touch it with our hands every time we have to book a medical service. And now we also have to deal with the phenomenon of token-operated doctors, paid in shifts and brought to the ward by cooperatives to plug the gaps in staff, but without guarantees of quality of care for patients: it is a question of recent graduateso specialized which may end up in departments other than their competence. In the absence of controls, the same token operator can also do it between day and night shifts 36/48 hours in a row jumping from one ER to another.