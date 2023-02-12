Arnautovic’s disappointment: knockout in Bologna and a booking that will make him miss the match with Sampdoria

Bologna, 12 February 2023 – It was the right opportunity to bring yourself solo in seventh placebut European dreams are put on hold since Monzawinning 1 to 0 thanks to Donati’s network, in the first half. Palladino’s team remains unbeaten in this 2023, Bologna misses the chance to hoist itself above Udinese and Turin. See you again Arnautovicbut the Austrian, distrusted, was warned by Perenzoni in the second half, e Sampdoria will miss. Defeat that tastes more bitter than usual for Bologna.

The emotional first half experienced at Dall’Ara, which partially follows the first half experienced in the first leg. The first to touch the goal is Bologna who, with Lykogiannis’ header, hits the crossbar after Orsolini’s good set piece. But it is the prelude to the red and white advantage, which on the left taking advantage of the numerous misunderstandings between Cambiaso and Posch often leads Palladino’s training to create dangers.

First is the intervention of the Austrian in the penalty area on Caprari that makes the rossoblù tremble, then, in the 25th minute, the time is ripe for the guest to score 1-0: crashed to look for Petagna after the ball lost by Aebischer, the Monza center forward takes Sosa for a walk and, at the time of the shot, he fortunately sees the ball slamming into his knee after Skorupski’s intervention; ball that arrives on Donati’s right foot, deployed surprisingly by Palladino and forgotten by Lykogiannis. His goal of 1 to 0: second goal in Serie A for the former Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen player.

And, if possible, the second half reserves even fewer surprises than the first: the only one to try, on the Bologna side, is Orsolini who comes close to scoring three times with his left foot, without ever hitting the target. The decibels in the stadium rise in the 20th minute, when Arnautovic enters the field after a month and more of a break. Arna decisive? Not at all. The Austrian shows up only for a yellow card which is waved at him because of the ironic applause of the race director. Result? Admonition that will make him blow up Sampdoria. Monza hooks Bologna also thanks to Di Gregorio’s decisive save at the end. Bologna stops at the post.

The match scoreboard

Bologna – Monza 0-1

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Cambiaso, Posch, Sosa, Lykogiannis; Aebischer (20′ st Arnautovic), Schouten (32′ st Medel), Dominguez (32′ st Moro); Orsolini, Ferguson, Kyriakopoulos (20′ st Barrow). Subs: Ravaglia, Bardi, De Silvestri, Pyyhtia, Soriano. Coach: Motta.

Monza (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Marlon (35′ st Caldirola), Pablo Marì, Izzo; Donati (12′ st Birindelli), Rovella, Sensi (13′ st Machin), Ciurria; Pessina (35′ st Ranocchia), Caprari; Petagna (23′ st Dany Mota). Subs: Cragno, Sorrentino, Antov, Carboni, Valoti, Barberis, Colpani, D’Alessandro, Gytjkaer. Coach: Palladino.

Scorers: Donati (M) in the 25th minute.

Notes: booked at 21′ pt Izzo (M), at 6′ st Marlon (M), at 48′ st Birindelli (M) for incorrect behaviour; at 35′ st Pessina (M), at 41′ st Arnautovic (B) for non-regulatory behaviour. Corners 3-1. Recovery 2′ – 6′.

Referee: Zufferli from Udine.

Read more: Joshua Zirkzee: “Bologna is my best choice. Europe? We only think about winning”

Relive the emotions of the match