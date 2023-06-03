Healthy Family Kitchen | > – television – broadcasts AZ

12
The tempting smell of a Sunday roast or the irresistible taste of grandma’s desserts: the memories of family meals create feelings of happiness and shape us for the rest of our lives. Unfortunately, the delicious treats from the past are often extremely hearty and characterized by high-fat ingredients. NDR TV chef Tarik Rose and nutrition doc Matthias Riedl show how to turn hearty classics into light and healthy meals with a few tricks.
See also Social election 2023 at the substitute funds: cast your vote by May 31st! Online elections and quotas for women are modernizing elections