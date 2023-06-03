Home » Healthy Family Kitchen | > – television – broadcasts AZ
Health

Healthy Family Kitchen | > – television – broadcasts AZ

by admin
Healthy Family Kitchen | > – television – broadcasts AZ

The tempting smell of a Sunday roast or the irresistible taste of grandma’s desserts: the memories of family meals create feelings of happiness and shape us for the rest of our lives. Unfortunately, the delicious treats from the past are often extremely hearty and characterized by high-fat ingredients. NDR TV chef Tarik Rose and nutrition doc Matthias Riedl show how to turn hearty classics into light and healthy meals with a few tricks.

See also  Social election 2023 at the substitute funds: cast your vote by May 31st! Online elections and quotas for women are modernizing elections

You may also like

which lots has the Ministry recalled

Sudden infant death: Researchers find possible cause

Is eating medlars daily bad for our body?...

Riccardi, donation to San Daniele garrison boosts department...

World No Tobacco Day: Germany is only hesitantly...

Slow metabolism? With these 7 foods it will...

How to fertilize cucumbers in the bucket? Tips...

What happens to the body if you eat...

New Ford Capri 2023-2024, a legendary car returns...

prolongation of survival for people with pleural mesothelioma

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy