The danger of incurring a heart attack and stroke becomes greater the more we eat wrongly and wildly. A study confirms this.

Pathologies such as stroke from stroke they can originate, among the various causes, also from a wrong diet. This is confirmed by a study published in the specialized magazine of the sector ‘Journal of the American College of Cardiology‘ and which saw a direct observation on a maxi sample of more than 200,000 subjects.

Study conducted by the prestigious Harvard University together with other leading subjects in Boston in the medical field. The analyzes have been going on since the end of the 80s and have allowed the collection of a lot of significant data.

First of all, the differentiation between more or less anti-inflammatory diets. A diet to be included in the first category showed a reduced risk, regarding the possibility of contracting a heart attack and stroke, by -46% and -28% respectively.

Under accusation are foods rich in saturated fats, refined sugars and other substances that serve to give the food more taste and a better appearance. But which, if taken on a prolonged basis, can be very harmful.

Heart attack and stroke, foods to avoid and those recommended

An example of inflammation linked to a wrong diet is blood sugar, as well as the formation of cholesterol and blockage of the arteries. Typical inflammatory foods are:

Red meat;

processed meat;

refined carbohydrates (sugars and white flour);

carbonated or sugary drinks;

alcohol;

On the contrary they are anti-inflammatory:

fruit;

verdure;

Whole grains;

thè;

coffee;

vino;

extra virgin olive oil;

fatty fish;

But other factors also play on the risk or otherwise of contracting a heart attack and stroke. For example, the propensity to smoke, exercise, heredity factors and weight.

What should be done would be to take above all vitamins A, C, antioxidants and mineral salts. Dried fruit is also excellent, if eaten in moderation (about 25-30 grams, perhaps as an afternoon snack).

Anti-inflammatory food should be limited as much as possible

Both dried fruit and fish provide the necessary quantity of beneficial fatty acids such as Omega 3 and Omega 6. Then legumes and chicken or turkey meat are also excellent.

The reference point to be taken as the polar star it is the Mediterranean Dietacclaimed worldwide by dieticians and nutritionists and universally believed to bring enormous benefits to the body.

Of course, everyone likes french fries, but we don’t have to eat them several times a week. Everything must be limited, even the food listed in the benevolent food list. Because in all cases, exaggerating leads to side effects.