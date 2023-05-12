Heart attack, artificial intelligence screening / “Reduces mortality risk by 50%”

Artificial intelligence is finding in the field medico a large space of use, especially for the prevention and the diagnosis always more accurate than many diseases. Obviously, as doctors say, even if technology can never surpass the work of man, it can still help to allow a number of errors ever less. In the field of heart diseasesome of the factors which have the greatest impact on the appearance of serious conditions e attacks sudden are of genetic origin, but there are also special ones preventive screeningswhich by monitoring the levels of a protein call troponin can prevent heart attack.

Why this substance increases in concentration in the blood when there is an ongoing heart attack or damage to the Heart which could lead to other consequences. The problem is that it currently remains difficult to make an accurate diagnosis preventive because doctors, in addition to immediate tests, must also take into account a series of factorsof health, personal data, and of the lifestyle of the patient. From a British research, it was developed by some scientists a algorithm able to put all of these together Collected data and to analyze them to diagnose e to prevent the onset of a heart attack in a short time.

How the algorithm that diagnoses the heart attack works

A newspaper article The Sun illustrated the new algorithm developed by researchers fromUniversity of Edinburghwith studies mainly funded by the association of cardiologists from the British Heart Foundationthe system is called Code-Acsthrough artificial intelligence manages to take into account a number of patient datafrom age to previous illnesses until the last analyses chemicals carried out, permitting exclude the risk of heart attack.

The professor Nilesh Samanidirector of the foundation stated that “This new discovery could lead to a diagnosis accurate del 99% and significantly reduce the time“, thus bringing the incidence of human errorsfacts in emergency room50% less than the current one, which is very high and dangerousbecause statistics show that many patients who receive one misdiagnosis risk dying of a heart attack in the following 30 days. The screening was tested on a total of 10038 peopleamong those who had gone to the hospital with cardiac symptoms.infarction

