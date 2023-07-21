Heart attack risk: what inflammation in the intestines has to do with it

This is an excerpt from “77 Tips for a Healthy Intestine” by Ulrich Strunz.

In the intestines of those affected, the number and variety of harmful bacteria increase. Health-promoting microorganisms, on the other hand, decrease. In addition, the intestine becomes more permeable. Foreign substances and bacteria leave it and enter the bloodstream.

Gut bacteria in plaques

If plaques, i.e. deposits in the blood vessels that occur as part of atherosclerosis, dissolve, this can lead to a heart attack or a stroke. The following happens: A deposit is flushed through a blood vessel. It gets caught in a narrow spot and clogs the vessel. Any cells beyond the clogged area will be deprived of oxygen and nutrients. They will die off in no time.

Plaques usually form when the cell surface of the blood vessels is attacked by sugar. You can imagine it like tiny injuries on the skin. If dirt gets in there, inflammation occurs. It’s similar in the blood vessels, only it’s cholesterol, not dirt, that gets into the open spots. In this case, too, the immune system reacts with inflammatory reactions.

Scientists from Australia have also detected intestinal bacteria in plaques. Of course they don’t belong there. The immune system fights them, the inflammatory changes in plaques increase. The ongoing inflammatory response makes it impossible for the tiny injuries in the blood vessels to heal.

Chronic inflammatory reactions

Chronic inflammatory reactions in the entire organism are typical of cardiovascular diseases. They begin in part in the gut. Patients with cardiovascular problems usually have a reduced number of certain types of bacteria that regulate the formation of T cells.

T cells are an important part of the immune system. They recognize foreign substances and fight them. If too few T cells are active in the intestinal immune system, inflammatory reactions in the intestine increase. They can spread throughout the body.

Less butyrate-producing bacteria leads to high blood pressure

The short-chain fatty acid butyrate binds to a receptor in the nervous system. This in turn gives the signal to lower blood pressure. If there are too few short-chain fatty acids, too few of these receptors are activated. Blood pressure rises.

Short-chain fatty acids form in the large intestine when a particularly large amount of fiber-rich vegetables is consumed. You can find the best antihypertensives in the vegetable section of your organic market or in your own vegetable garden.

The FOCUS online editorial team also has a few tips on how to eat heart-healthy

Recently, a group led by Stanford University physician Christopher Gardner analyzed 10 popular diets on behalf of the American Heart Association (AHA). The team of cardiologists, nutritionists and other health experts came to the conclusion: The so-called DASH diet (“Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension”) best meets criteria for a heart-healthy diet. Animal fats are avoided to a large extent, instead fats from nuts and oilseeds as well as lots of vegetables, fruit, whole grain products and fish are on the menu. In addition, the salt intake is reduced and preference is given to low-fat dairy products.

The experts also gave the pescetarian diet in which no meat is eaten but fish and other animal products are eaten, as well as vegetarian diets that include eggs, dairy, or both.

The one recommended by the German Heart Foundation also ended up in the top group Mediterranean Diet . This includes lots of vegetables, fruit and legumes, high-fiber whole grain products and nuts, fish and high-quality oils.

Basically, according to experts, it is important to care for the cells of the inner layer of the vessels, the so-called endothelium. Among other things, these endothelial cells play a role in the development or protection against arteriosclerosis. Martin Halle, Medical Director of the Institute for Preventive Sports Medicine and Sports Cardiology at the Munich University Hospital, therefore names two ways to keep the vessels fit:

1. Unsaturated Fatty Acids: They are embedded in the vascular wall. “And the more they store themselves, the more active the endothelial cells become,” said the vascular specialist in an interview with FOCUS online. Unsaturated fatty acids are omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, with most of us not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids in particular.

Good suppliers are

Cold-water fish such as mackerel, herring and salmon, as well as vegetable oils such as linseed, soybean or walnut oil.

Fish should be on the table twice a week, while vegetable oils are best used daily, for example in salads.

2. Polyphenols: These phytochemicals include flavonoids, anthocyanins and phenolic acids. They add flavor and, above all, color to fruit and vegetables. “They intercept substances that damage the endothelial cells, such as substances from the smoke,” Halle explained the protective mechanism.

Eating colorful is therefore the recommendation of the vascular expert. Each meal should include vegetables and fruits of different colors. This guarantees the highest possible amount of different polyphenols. The easiest way is with the traffic light colors green, yellow, red. Example: broccoli and yellow peppers for the main course, possibly a piece of fish (omega-3 fatty acids), for dessert, depending on the season, a red apple or berries.