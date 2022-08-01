A bella walk a brisk pace is the healthiest thing there can be, for the mind and body, even when any other type of exercise or training is not recommended. To benefit from the action of walking is, above all, the heart whose pathologies remain among the main causes of death. To confirm all the positive effects of walking on the cardiovascular system, now comes a new study that has also estimated how long it takes to walk to reduce the risk of death from heart diseases by up to 30% (among the most common heart attack, stroke, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension).

The good news is that each of these conditions is preventable thanks to a healthy lifestyle and some habits that have a positive impact on our body. We can, therefore, protect the heart in a very simple way, indulging in a nice daily walk. According to Harvard Medical School, in fact, 21 minutes of walking every day to considerably reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Like a real therapy, walking for a total of two and a half hours a week guarantees a healthy workout which manages to strengthen the heart without straining it. And to make this exercise very practicable, there is also the fact that it costs practically nothing, so everyone can dedicate themselves to it. Costanza and good will, as in all things, do the rest.

The recently published survey underlines, in fact, that if practiced correctly, a walk becomes the keystone also to lose weight as well as to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. But among the positive effects, there would also be the improvement of memory and reducing the risk of developing cancer. And what about the mood? Walking is, in fact, a panacea also to reduce it daily stress and would also be supportive in cases of depression.