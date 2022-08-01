Home Health Heart disease, how far you have to walk to reduce the risk
Heart disease, how far you have to walk to reduce the risk

Heart disease, how far you have to walk to reduce the risk

A bella walk a brisk pace is the healthiest thing there can be, for the mind and body, even when any other type of exercise or training is not recommended. To benefit from the action of walking is, above all, the heart whose pathologies remain among the main causes of death. To confirm all the positive effects of walking on the cardiovascular system, now comes a new study that has also estimated how long it takes to walk to reduce the risk of death from heart diseases by up to 30% (among the most common heart attack, stroke, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension).

