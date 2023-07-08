Home » Heat, sultriness and tiredness: the signs to run for cover when you’re about to pass out
Health

Heat, sultriness and tiredness: the signs to run for cover when you’re about to pass out

by admin
Heat, sultriness and tiredness: the signs to run for cover when you’re about to pass out

When temperatures rise in the summer it is possible to faint and pass out: here’s how to avoid it.

Everyone can pass out and the main cause of fainting is given by the heat which causes a lowering of blood pressure.

Some people are more prone to this problem because they already suffer from low blood pressure and could consequently lose balance and senses because the body is unable to compensate for the heat present in the environment.

That is why one must understand the reasons for fainting

According to the words of Doctor Andrea Zanchè, general practitioner in breaking latest newsin case you experience a faint you have to contact your doctor, to be able to discuss what happened and evaluate together whether it is appropriate to further investigate the matter. “In most cases, fainting does not cause any consequences and recovery is quick. However, it can be a sign of more serious health problems, such as heart disease, a neurological disorder, or other conditions that may not yet be known to the person”.

What are the main causes of fainting (tantasalute.it)

When you are about to pass out it usually starts in the minutes before ad feel unwell, defined by dizziness, nausea, unclear vision, sweating more than normal and in some cases it is also possible to hear sounds as distant and muffled. It can also happen to turn pale as a result of a decrease in blood flow to the head.

If these symptoms occur, it is important to sit down and, if you get the chance, lie down raising the legsand upwards for example by placing them on a wall, and trying to ask for help. It’s good to hold the position with your legs raised until you feel fit again. And, in any case, when you try to get up you have to do it with slow movementswithout any rush.

See also  "League of the League: The Power of Convergence" will be launched on PC and home computers in 2022, and the latest movies will be displayed simultaneously-Game Base

Also, to avoid passing out in the heat, you can also use maneuvers that allow you to raise the pressure. Between them you can perform muscle contractions of the legs for example by crossing them. Or maximal contractions of the fingers. In any case, if you suffer from low blood pressure it is fine keep hydrated and do moderate physical activity about 25 or 30 minutes a day and without exaggerating, as well as taking saline supplements and contacting your doctor for other advice.

You may also like

Walk on the shore: improves circulation, protects joints...

Can Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Qualify as a Civil...

What happens in the body when it is...

Alcaraz Takes on Djokovic: A Strategic Approach at...

imminent strong and lasting African heat wave, peaks...

Can You Get Legacy Lightsabers In Downtown Disney?...

The Surprising Health Benefits of Drinking Beer

The Disney Haunted Mansion Souvenir EVERYONE Is Going...

Killer hornet, the insect that can cause anaphylactic...

Riccardi, pharmacies are an important garrison for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy