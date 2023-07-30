Help out with a splint!

You invest so much time, effort and care and suddenly after the last storm you realize that one or even several shoots of a tomato plant have broken off… This is of course very annoying, but there is no reason to panic. What can you do to save not only the plant, but possibly even the affected shoot?

In any case, the damage will not immediately kill the entire plant, but at most the broken plant shoot and, depending on the degree of ripeness, the fruit as well. How do you do it correctly?

Where is the plant bent?

Regardless of whether it is the main shoot or a side shoot, if the damaged area is in the top third of the plant, you do not need to worry because the tomato can continue to grow normally and also sprout again. Even with the main shoot, the plant quickly compensates for the loss by simply developing many new side shoots.

What do you do with the shoot that broke off the tomato plant

What you do first largely depends on how bad the damage is. In general, you can either remove it or splint it.

Cut off the broken tomato stem

If most of the stem has broken off, it’s a better idea to remove it entirely. Cracked and open spots on the plant always pose an increased risk of infection. This is also beneficial in making it easier for the plant to sprout again.

Take a pair of clean pruning shears. Cut off the shoot at the break point. Make sure the cut is smooth and clean. This reduces the risk of infection, since pathogens have a harder time penetrating.

Build a splint when shoots of the tomato plant have broken off

If the main shoot is affected, you can simply try to build a rail to support it instead. This variant is particularly worth considering if the fracture is below the upper third. In any case, it is important that the shoot is only broken and that it is still attached in one place. If it falls off completely, the whole thing won’t work. How did you seem a tomato plant that has broken off?

Prepare a piece of wood and string or wire. Alternatively, a kebab skewer is also suitable. Simply insert the skewer into the shoot on one side of the curd and the other part onto it. For additional support, tie string or, even better, tape around the break point. If you want to attach the rail from the outside, place half of the wood on the shoot that is still completely attached to the plant. Tie up the wood. Now place the broken part carefully on the rail and tie it as well. It is important that you make sure that everything is firmly fixed, otherwise the wind can cause the shoot to snap again. Depending on the degree of damage, the tomato shoot can grow back together in this way.

You can find out how to deal with miserliness here.

Save a broken tomato plant – don’t necessarily throw away the shoot!

If part of the tomato plant has broken off, you can also take advantage of the misfortune and, with a bit of luck, even get a new plant. Simply use the shoot as a cutting!

It would be best if you planted it in soil immediately after cutting it off. It is up to you whether you use the bed directly or first take a bucket. In any case, you must now make sure that you water regularly so that the soil does not dry out and the cuttings can develop roots with the help of the moisture. You should also rid the tomato cutting of all flowers and leaves. So he can invest all his strength and nutrients in it. How to plant the cutting:

Choose a location that is protected from direct sun. This can be in the shade of a larger tomato plant in the bed, or another spot where you can place a tub. Poke a hole in the ground. You can use a stick for this, for example. If necessary, increase the diameter by turning so that the cutting can be inserted without pressure. Place the tomato cuttings in the hole and allow enough shoots to protrude from the ground. Fill in the hole and press down the soil. Water copiously with water and keep the soil moist at all times for the coming weeks, but without causing waterlogging.

If you don’t have the opportunity to plant the broken tomato shoot right away, at least put it in water so that it doesn’t dry out until you can plant it.

Damage to your tomato plants is nothing to worry about. The quite robust plants can recover quickly and even more so if you help them a little.