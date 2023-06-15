Hematomas scattered throughout the body, what they are and how to treat them

The formation of hematomas, also known as bruises, is a phenomenon that occurs even if minor traumas are suffered. But sometimes they are invisible and need to be checked and taken care of.

These purple, red or bluish spots on the skin are caused by rupture of blood vessels under the skin, which causes blood to leak into surrounding tissues. In some cases, they can be spread to various parts of the body, and can be a more serious problem. In this article, we’ll look at what diffuse hematomas are and how they can be treated.

It’s about accumulations of blood which are formed in different parts of the body after a trauma o one injury. Unlike localized hematomas, which usually occur in a specific area (such as a bruise on the arm or leg), widespread hematomas can spread to different areas of the body.

Diffuse hematomas, how to recognize them and how to treat them

This can occur following a fall, a car accident, a sports injury, or any other situation that causes it a strong impact or injury. Hematomas can be visible as dark spots or bruisesbut they can also manifest themselves in other ways.

For example, the patient may be experimenting intense pain, swelling o pressure sensitivity in various areas of the body. In some cases, there may be more serious symptoms, such as difficulty movement, dizziness o breathing problems. It’s important to recognize the signs and seek medical help right away.

Treatment of diffuse hematomas depends on the severity of the lesions and their location. In general, mild hematomas tend to resolve spontaneously over the course of a few days or weeks. However, those of greater severity may require medical treatment. However, there are some measures that can help to reduce pain and accelerate the healing process of widespread hematomas. Among these are:

Rest. Resting the body and avoiding overexertion can help reduce swelling and speed up the repair of affected tissues.

Ice application. Putting ice on the affected area helps decrease pain and swelling. It is important however not to keep it on the skin for more than 20 minutes at a time, as this can damage the tissue.

Compress the area. Applying a compression bandage or elastic bandage around the affected area can help reduce swelling and the spread of blood.

Elevate the affected area. Keeping the affected area elevated above the level of the heart helps eliminate swelling and allows for better blood flow.

Take anti-inflammatory drugs. Medicines such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help fight inflammation.

In some cases, medical intervention may be needed when there are bruises all over the body for no apparent reason and extended. This can include the fluid drainage accumulated from the affected area or the prescription of analgesic drugs stronger for pain control.

In conclusion, diffuse hematomas can be sign of an injury more serious and require proper attention. It is important to recognize the symptoms and search immediately medical assistance if you notice unusual and frequent bruising all over your body. Following the expert’s recommendations and taking the proper care measures can speed up the healing process.