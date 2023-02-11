E’ one of the problems connected to modernity and types of work and activities that increasingly have to do with electronic devices and their use that lasts for several hours a day and for several days to weeks.

It will certainly have happened to many of us to sit for most of the day in front of a computer for work or study reasons or to prefer, more and more often, the comfort of a sofa or an armchair, even in moments of free time, instead of taking a walk in the open air or other activities related to movement or sport.

The risk, in all these cases, is getting used to it and becoming more and more addicted to it a lifestyle in which a sedentary lifestyle becomes predominant with all the risks associated with it for our body. We often ignore it, despite the many reminders that come from doctors and experts, but a daily life with little movement significantly limits the automatisms of our body, exposing it to problems which, in the long run, can prove to be quite harmful.

The risks of a sedentary life

As explained by the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “Being physically active is critical to health and well-being and can help add years to life and life to life.”

A shareable thought if you think about some of the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle and the absence of moderate or vigorous physical activity. Below we list some of the most common and, unfortunately, more and more current.

Probability of developing cardiovascular disease: These include stroke and atherosclerosis. A sedentary lifestyle, in fact, can cause, if implemented continuously, the accumulation of fat in the arteries and an increase in blood pressure, both risk factors for cardiac health. In this regard, a study by the University of Texas that cross-referenced cardiovascular events with lifestyles showed that those who sit continuously for 8-10 hours a day have an 8% higher probability of developing heart disease than to those who stay there for an average of 3 hours.

Risk of Diabetes: A sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity also affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar levels

Obesity: Inevitably, when you are not active and you sit repeatedly for most of the time you burn fewer calories and weight gain is around the corner with the further risk of favoring the onset of the above or heart problems or diabetes without forgetting the possible reduction of pulmonary respiratory capacity or other digestive complications.

Joint problems: The lower back and lower legs are the areas most at risk from lack of movement. Muscles, little used, over time can lose elasticity and tone even in normal daily activities. Back pain, sudden cramps, muscle tension are among the most common problems in this area.

Risk of Depression and Anxiety: This is an often ignored aspect but excessive sedentary lifestyle can also negatively affect our mental health with the possibility of incurring states of anxiety and depression connected to a life that is too routine and not very active in other tasks or commitments that are not usual. The danger of a possible cognitive decline with repercussions on memory should also be considered.

The solution against a sedentary lifestyle and the benefits of movement

To avoid the risks described above it is necessary first of all change lifestyle. There is no about it better medicine than movement and physical activity carried out in various ways.

It can be very useful for our body stressed by a sedentary life to devote ourselves tophysical exercise at least 3-4 times a week with activities ranging from exercises in the gym, jogging, brisk walking or sports, always without forcing excessively and listening to your body. Activities such as swimming, tennis, cycling and padel (a sport that is increasingly on the rise) can prove to be beneficial in this sense and, especially if carried out in company, can also be a factor in improving one’s motivation and self-esteem.

If you don’t have the opportunity to exercise regularly, they can also be useful other devices capable of breaking a too sedentary style. These include a walk outdoors even over short distances during breaks from work, the use of the stairs instead of the lift when possible, the use of an exercise bike or treadmill even at home, stretching and postural gymnastics exercises that you can do yourself perhaps even using some tutorials on the web

