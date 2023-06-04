Hepatitis B, how is the infection transmitted? – breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

Transmission occurs sexually, perinatally (from mother to child), through transfusions of blood or blood products contaminated by the virus or through cuts and punctures with infected tools. In 2022 there were three deaths in Italy

The hepatitis B virus (Hbv) is a DNA virus belonging to the Hepadnaviridae family. The infection is mostly asymptomaticbut if it progresses into disease it causes abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting and sometimes jaundice. The fatality rate of about 1%second the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), but the percentage increases in people over the age of 40. In 20% of cases chronic hepatitis can progress to liver cirrhosis over five years. The liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) another frequent complication of chronic hepatitis, especially in patients with cirrhosis.

In subjects with acute disease and in chronic carriers the virus persists in the blood and other biological fluids (saliva, bile, nasal secretion, breast milk, sperm, vaginal mucus). The transmission takes place for sexual wayperinatal (from mother to child), through transfusions of blood or blood products contaminated by the virus or through cuts/punctures with infected instruments. Furthermore, since the virus resists on surfaces for at least seven days, the contagion can also occur through contaminated objects through minimal lesions of the skin or mucous membranes (toothbrushes, scissors, combs, razors, brushes). The risk of contagion by transfusion has instead been practically eliminated in advanced countries.

People at risk of Hbv infection are drug addicts, those who engage in unprotected sex, health professionals, family and sexual contacts of infected people and those who undergo practices with unsterilized needles and syringes (tattoos, piercings, manicures, pedicures may be at risk). The incubation period varies between 45 and 180 days, but is usually between 60 and 90 days. There is a safe and effective vaccine against the Hbv virus, which provides long-lasting immunity. In Italy the compulsory vaccination for all newborns; strongly recommended for groups at greatest risk of infection (drug addicts, cohabitants of chronic carriers, healthcare professionals). See also Is an anti-cold pill on the way?

In 2022, 109 cases of acute hepatitis B were reported, three deaths and fulminant hepatitis requiring a transplant. The most affected subjects are aged from i 35 ei 54 anni and a higher percentage of cases is observed in males (72,5%).