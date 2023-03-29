He complains that he has a “weak hand“, but it’s a brain tumor inoperable. Unfortunately, a 10-year-old girl has only a few months left to live. Her name is Thalia Fili Toseland. And as told by the English newspaper The Indipendent, her parents weren’t initially concerned. “He told us that he felt his left hand ‘a little weak’.” It was last February. But then, this month, i symptoms of the Sheffield student have worsened. She gradually lost strength and control in the upper limb. She has also started to develop a similar problem in her left foot.

Weak hand, the symptom of inoperable brain tumor: the discovery

Her parents took her to the general practitioner, where the little girl underwent a neurological evaluation. While the family waited for the results, the daughter began to have problems with her left arm: so much so that she was unable to dress herself. She was then immediately taken to hospital where tests revealed a tumour.

The diagnosis

“Initially they thought it was inflammation or an infection,” said father Chris Toseland. “But after doing a scan, we found it was a tumor.” Thalia was diagnosed with Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Tumors that grow in the central part of the brain and put pressure on the part that controls motor function. They are the second most common type of brain tumor in children, but surgery is not a viable option. Why? It would cause too much damage to the surrounding tissue. “All you can do is palliative radiation therapy, which can shrink the tumor for a period of time. But then, over time, the tumor grows and the disease gets progressively worse,” said Thalia’s father.

I don’t usually post personal news but Clinicians have told us to pull every lever. Our daughter has with #dipg Brain cancer. There is no cure and typically 9m life expectancy. If anyone knows of trials then please get in contact! #braincancer #childrenscancer @CR_UK pic.twitter.com/WdVrYOugS7 — Chris Toseland (@ChrisToseland) March 20, 2023

The consequences

This type of tumor can lead to a complete stop of the child’s motor coordination, depriving him of the ability to walk, talk, move and swallow. “I feel like there’s someone holding a gun to my son’s head, and you know the trigger is going to be pulled but you don’t know when,” Toseland said. “The craziest thing for us was that he just had a little weakness in his left side – our minds weren’t racing towards the brain tumour. We thought he had a trapped muscle.”

The call for help

“It’s bad enough being told your child has cancer, but hearing there’s nothing you can do is so hard to process.” Mr. Toseland asked for help on Twitter, asking anyone with information about any medical studies that could help his daughter get in touch with him.