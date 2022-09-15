It could be advancing age or just a bit of a sweet tooth but if you have trouble digesting quickly these are some of the remedies you need to try right away.

Problems related to digestion I’m very common. But before resorting to the use of medicines there is a whole wide range of natural precautions that you can use to promote the activity of your intestines, avoid annoying swelling and sleep more peacefully.

A indigestion it is in fact a problem which not only involves the gastrointestinal system but the whole organism. After all, it is worth remembering how even the scientific tradition identifies a sort of in the intestine second brain of our body. And it is then easily found in everyday life as what we could define as a stomach ache is able to give us a general feeling of discomfort.

Digest immediately, from hot water to infusions all the remedies to try

Most of the natural remedies we want to recommend to aid digestion are composed of herbal teas e infusion. This is because there are so many in nature plant that I am capable of act positively on the intestine and help the body in the transformation of food into energy. Given that good digestion comes from good nutrition, let’s see some herbal teas and infusions to keep on hand to digest more quickly.

Without necessarily having to go to herbal medicine a natural first remedy you can try is just a little bit of hot water in which you will have squeezed the juice of a lemon. A caution: do not prepare this herbal tea with water boiling since you would reduce the properties of the lemon which are very sensitive to heat. An alternative is to create the same herbal tea but dipping it in hot water zest lemon. Always speaking of citrus fruits, an ally of digestion is certainly the grapefruit which consumed after meals helps digestion immediately.

Also aloe vera it is an ally of digestion: you can consume its juice and thus exploit the many enzymes present. Other infusions that we could define almost miraculous are those based on salvia e chamomile, for which you just need to collect some sage leaves and some chamomile buds, or the one based on apple and orange peels.

Finally, we recommend that you also try, finding the ingredients in herbal medicine, an herbal tea artichoke to drink during meals or a herbal tea based on fennel and rosemary seeds or one based on yarrow. It is not a real herbal tea but also a hot water bottle it can help digest quickly as heat dilates blood vessels and can speed up the process.