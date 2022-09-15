Listen to the audio version of the article

To cushion the increases, in an attempt to ease the pressure on Italian families already tested by inflation to 8.4% on an annual basis, the government and local authorities have studied one-off or extended formulas to reduce the costs of public transport. With a non-secondary objective: to stimulate residents to use vehicles with a reduced environmental impact.

Bonuses and reliefs

The news was, last in chronological order, the transport bonus provided for in article 35 of the Aid decree, converted into law 91 of 15 July 2022. Until 31 December 2022, those who in 2021 had an income of up to 35 thousand euros can apply for full reimbursement (for a maximum of 60 euros) of a pass for local, regional, interregional public transport or for national rail transport. Although in some cases the bonus still remains “on paper” – in Milan, the ATM, for example, has not yet disclosed how and when the bonus obtained will be re-credited and the season ticket is not discounted upon purchase -, overall the This measure was welcomed: the Ministry of Labor reported that 515,000 vouchers were issued in the first week. So much so that, with the Aid-bis Decree expected in the Senate, it was decided to increase its dowry from 79 to 180 million for 2022 and the measure could receive additional funds in the Aid-ter decree.

The contribution is not the only aid conceived in this area: the measure – introduced by the 2018 Budget Law – which allows to deduct the expenses incurred for the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport services remains in force for an amount not exceeding 250 euros, as long as you keep the travel document and the documentation relating to the payment.

Local measures

The return to routine after the restrictions due to the pandemic has prompted some local governments to introduce advantageous formulas to get residents back on public transport. Discounts that are added to the subsidized passes (which most local transport companies reserve for students, over 65, families with low Isee) leverage on an almost total reduction in costs.

From 1 December 2021 to 31 July 2022, for example, Genoa gave free access to vertical systems (lifts, funiculars and rack and pinion) every day of the week with no time limits; in the same period, the Ligurian capital also eliminated the costs of accessing the subway in two daily time slots (from 10 to 16 and from 20 to 22). In Catania, on the other hand, starting from April a new integrated subscription formula was tested – which allows you to park your car in one of the parking lots and travel on Amts vehicles and on the Fce metro for only 20 euros a year, and therefore € 1.70 per month. The initiative, which involves a 95% cost cut – was developed in a European project for integrated mobility (Pon Metro) with a funding capacity of approximately 5,000 passes for citizens and 2,000 for the disabled.