There are those who love to have an evening snack and those who… lie! A study reveals that there are 3 foods that are good for the brain and make you sleep well. Do you want to discover them?

3 foods that are good for you before bed

A study conducted years ago byUniversity of New England reveals that there are 3 foods to eat before bed that, when consumed, can help facilitate the process of falling asleep. Among these there is certainly the banana. The fruit contains magnesiuma mineral that is able to lower the heart rate and regulate the moments of wakefulness and sleep.

The intake of magnesium promotes the melatonin, the hormone that helps reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, while improving the quality of sleep. Finally it also reduces the cortisol in the blood. All of these elements can contribute to a fast and intense sleep.

Besides the magnesium, by eating this fruit we stock up on tryptophan, an amino acid that is not produced by our body and therefore must be taken through food. It improves sleep and manages to keep it intense, without waking up occasionally during the night. It is converted to serotonin, another hormone that regulates sleep.

I blueberries they are also an excellent food to eat before bed. First, they reduce blood sugar, then basically taking them 15 minutes before bed helps to fall asleep and also to maintain it. They are antioxidants and prevent cardiovascular disease. They can be tasted both like this and in yogurt. Also an excellent source of vitamin C.

Or you can eat dried fruit; by taking almonds and walnuts you can activate the seratonin because they contain tryptophan. seratonin acts as a neurotransmitter, controls mood in the brain and causes blood vessels to narrow.

Il tryptophan is proposed for:

improve athletic performance

fight the depression and anxiety

and anxiety to help quit smoking

against attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder

Supplements based on this element are recommended for face pains, severe forms of PMS and bruxism.

Snacks before bed: what to eat

If you don’t have these 3 items handy, here’s what you might be eating. The ideal foods to consume before bed should contain two essential elements for a good rest: the tryptophan and melatonin. The former is contained in milk, cheese, eggs, fish and beans. There melatonininstead, it is a hormone that regulates sleep and influences the sleep-wake cycle and is found in bananas, cherries, walnuts, blueberries, oats and tomatoes.

What you absolutely must NOT eat