Food intolerance affects many people and all with the same symptoms. Here are the signs that make you understand that you are intolerant to some food.
Food intolerance: all the symptoms
- abdominal bloating after ingesting that food
- constipation or diarrhoea
- acidity and poor digestion
- loss of appetite or excessive
- colitis and gastritis
- irritable bowel syndrome
Respiratory manifestations:
The respiratory manifestations of food intolerances include:
- colds and stuffy nose
From a dermatological point of view, the following may arise:
- dermatitis
- hives, in rare cases
- very common acne
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, fatigue and depression may also occur in severe cases.
In the case of food intolerances it is necessary to eliminate for a few months, under medical supervision, the foods responsible for the disorder, replacing them with others capable of satisfying nutritional needs and then gradually reintroducing them into the diet. As soon as the intestinal tract disorders begin, it means that there is an intolerance to that food and tests must be performed.
Types of intolerances
The main intolerances, as mentioned above, are lactose and gluten. The first is present in 50% of Italians. They relate to the intestine’s inability to digest foods containing these substances. They can be of genetic origin or appear in adulthood. For both there are adequate tests to understand if you are intolerant and how much.
In medicine there are also specific supplements, to allow you to eat these foods by digesting them, without obviously abusing them. Therefore the diet of the intolerant can include lactose-free or gluten-free foods.