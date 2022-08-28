Home Health here are all the signs that make you understand that you are sick
Health

here are all the signs that make you understand that you are sick

by admin
here are all the signs that make you understand that you are sick

Food intolerance affects many people and all with the same symptoms. Here are the signs that make you understand that you are intolerant to some food.

A food intolerance is an adverse reaction of the body to certain foods such as those containing lactose or gluten. Fortunately it is less aggressive than allergy. There are different types, the most common being lactose; another example of intolerance due to the lack of an enzyme is represented by favism. Intolerances also occur for some types of foods such as caffeine or ethyl alcohol. Science says that there is a predisposition to intolerances transmitted by inheritance, however other factors can also contribute, such as diseases, alterations of the bacterial flora and much more.

Food intolerance: all the symptoms

Food intolerances can cause various recurrent and persistent disorders, especially at the gastrointestinal, dermatological or respiratory level. Symptoms can unfortunately arise over time and therefore not in a very violent way. Regarding the digestive system there may be the following symptoms:

  • abdominal bloating after ingesting that food
  • constipation or diarrhoea
  • acidity and poor digestion
  • loss of appetite or excessive
  • colitis and gastritis
  • irritable bowel syndrome

Respiratory manifestations:

The respiratory manifestations of food intolerances include:

  • colds and stuffy nose

From a dermatological point of view, the following may arise:

  • dermatitis
  • hives, in rare cases
  • very common acne

Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, fatigue and depression may also occur in severe cases.

In the case of food intolerances it is necessary to eliminate for a few months, under medical supervision, the foods responsible for the disorder, replacing them with others capable of satisfying nutritional needs and then gradually reintroducing them into the diet. As soon as the intestinal tract disorders begin, it means that there is an intolerance to that food and tests must be performed.

See also  The doctor prescribes but the patients (almost a third) do not follow the therapy

Types of intolerances

The main intolerances, as mentioned above, are lactose and gluten. The first is present in 50% of Italians. They relate to the intestine’s inability to digest foods containing these substances. They can be of genetic origin or appear in adulthood. For both there are adequate tests to understand if you are intolerant and how much.

In medicine there are also specific supplements, to allow you to eat these foods by digesting them, without obviously abusing them. Therefore the diet of the intolerant can include lactose-free or gluten-free foods.

You may also like

here is the relationship between the two, a...

Nobody knows, but mold creates serious brain problems...

Oat milk or almond milk? Here is the...

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor announced before...

Bassetti “Masks at school? Embarrassing hope” / “Now...

How do strong muscles keep the brain healthy?...

What to add to your dishes to reduce...

Reporter: Friend can unlock my new Google phone...

First case of coinfection in Italy: positive for...

All crazy for BeReal even if more than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy