“The variant Ba.2.75, or Centaurus, is more transmissible than Omicron 5, but the bivalent vaccine that will arrive in late October should also protect us from this variant, and could be an important step towards an annual vaccine,” explains the infectious disease specialist. Massimo Andreonifull professor of infectious diseases at the medical faculty of the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.