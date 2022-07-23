If you bite your nails out of habit or boredom you should also know that this behavior has sometimes important consequences. Nail biting is a fairly common behavior that many people have experienced. It has been estimated that 42% of adults and 70% of children bite their nails but it has also been found that this behavior can lead to several serious consequences.

It can be difficult to break your nail biting habit, especially if you’ve been doing it for a long time. To stop nail biting, you can try the following strategies: Wear gloves when watching TV or when driving. Have a file or nail clipper to use when we feel the urge to eat them.

We can also try chewing gum or sucking candy when the urge to bite your nails arises. This can help us redirect attention and break the habit. Let’s remember that everyone bites their nails from time to time. Therefore, we must not feel guilty, especially if we are trying to quit. When you bite your nails, try to redirect your attention to something else.

The consequences when you bite your nails

Nail biting can cause mood swings and stress and lead to poor dental health. The habit, when you bite your nails, risks weakening the structure causing deformities, bending and flaking. When you bite your nails, it pulls the nail plate away from the nail bed, causing it to break. It happens because constant pressure is exerted which can cause the nail bed to warp or even bend. In this way the nail grows curved or curled back, away from the finger.

However, one of the most serious consequences of nail biting is dental damage. If you bite your nails you may notice a change in the appearance of your smile. Tiny cracks in the teeth, shortened lips, or a gum recession can occur, which occurs when the gums separate from the teeth.

The consequence is greater dental sensitivity especially when cold and hot foods are introduced. This causes discomfort when feeding. Finally, we can also feel socially uncomfortable, because bitten nails are considered unsightly and can make us feel embarrassed.

Psychological Effects of Nail Biting

One of the most common psychological effects of nail biting is hiding a sign of stress or anxiety. When you bite your nails it means that you are subconsciously experiencing a high stress situation. The fact can be linked to a personal situation that concerns the sphere of self-esteem or lack of self-confidence or a temporary external situation.

In both cases we must not isolate ourselves and give up participating in social activities but seek a solution. We can contact a psychologist in order to recognize the problem or to carry out calming activities such as yoga, breathing exercises or meditation. Let’s not feel uncomfortable but try to react so as to deal with the chest discomfort before it becomes chronic. And above all let us not feel uncomfortable in the company of others because weaknesses are an integral part of each of us.