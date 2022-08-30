Did you know that diabetes herbs and plants relieve discomfort? There are some of these that have a hypoglycemic function. Great remedy to lower blood sugar and relieve symptoms, do you want to find out what they are?

What is diabetes

Il diabetes refers to the condition of diabetes mellitus which manifests itself with alterations in sugar metabolism, due to a malfunction of the pancreas in delivering insulin. It is a hypoglycemic hormonewhich increases theabsorption of glucose by the cells, when the blood sugar level is high. Along with glucose, insulin also promotes the entry of amino acids and lipids into cells.

Il diabetic patient for a absolute deficiency o relative to insulin, fails to use sugars; therefore these remain in circulation and cause an increase in blood sugar. Therefore there are two types of diabetes

Type 1: characterized by a generally abrupt and severe onset, a consequence of infectious diseases and in need of therapy.

Type 2: it has a gradual onset and usually affects middle-aged people, often overweight, who have cases of inheritance among first degree relatives.

This pathology represents a real health problem, often also involving associated diseases:

atherosclerosis

diabetic glomerulopathy

diabetic retinopathy

diabetic neuropathy

diabetic ulcer

Here are the herbs and plants to feel good

Blueberry: in folk medicine the leaves for the treatment of diabetes. Research has shown that the plant is capable of reduce triglyceride levels in dyslipidemias e improve vascular microcirculation. The properties of blueberry, in diabetic subjects and moles circulatory disorders associated with diabetes have excellent results.

Momordica: is used for control and the diabetes treatment and hypertension. The active ingredients contained in its fruits are triterpenes, glycosides, saponins, alkaloids, proteins, vitamins A, C and those of group B, phosphorus, iron, and bitter substances such as mormordicosides K and L, capable of decrease glucose levels. It stimulates the production of insulin.

Burdock: the root this plant contains lignans, vitamins of the B complex, amino acids, trace elements, bitter substances, tannins and resins; but above all it consists of inulinwhich performs an action purifying the blood. The hypoglycemic property of the plant is due todetoxifying effect which plays in the metabolism. The result of a good drainage consists in an enhancement of hepatic and biliary activity, diuresis, intestinal transit and regulation of sebaceous secretion.