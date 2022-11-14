With age, in addition to the increase in bone fragility, muscles can deteriorate, due to a reduction in physical activity, a locomotor fragility that affects those who are unable to exercise. The news that it has been discovered in Japan is therefore a sensation a drug which could cure this fragility by generating effects on the body comparable to those of physical activity. This is a research published on Nature, conducted by researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU). The study group, using a new drug screening system, identified a compound that replicates the changes in muscles and bones that are usually achieved with training. The molecule in question is locamidazole (LAMZ), a derivative of aminoindazole that seems to have the ability to stimulate the growth of muscle cells and osteoblasts that form bone, inhibiting the formation of osteoclasts, which instead destroy it. The limitation of the study is that, for now, it has only been conducted on laboratory mice, but the researchers are confident that they can continue with the experimentation on people as well.

Sarcopenia is a condition of muscle weakness with loss of strength and mass that exercise helps to prevent and counter. But in situations of inactivity, such as those with neurodegenerative diseases and bedridden, this drug could be an effective remedy. However, the conditional is really a must. “The study showed changes in both the muscles and bones of the rats given the drug, noting that the treated mice had wider muscle fibers and greater muscle strength than the untreated ones,” explains the professor. Rolando Bolognino, nutritionist biologist in the oncology and prevention field, expert in sports nutrition, and professor at the Master in “Nutrition Sciences and Clinical Dietetics” at the University of Rome Unitelma La Sapienza. “Resistance was studied using a treadmill,” continues Bolognino: “The mice given the drug were less fatigued and had traveled a greater distance than the untreated mice. However the improvements did not occur in a sedentary lifestyle, but they accentuated the response to the effort”.

Professor Bolognino, in the current state of our knowledge, can a drug replace physical movement?

“If it were ever to be used in humans, it would not replace sport, but it would enhance its benefits. In addition, since we are talking about a substance that stimulates growth factors, it will be essential to carefully evaluate the possible side effects “.

Exercising your muscles is not only good for physical fitness. What other benefits?

“They are numerous. Strengthens muscles and joints; optimizes metabolism, improving the ratio of fat to lean mass; increases the capacity and elasticity of the respiratory system; improves the contractile capacity of the heart and its coronary circulation, and the regularity of intestinal transit. And the list goes on because the benefits also come to the brain, counteracting mood disorders, as it promotes the release of two important types of neuromediators, acetylcholine and endorphins. And it is a powerful prevention factor for the typical diseases of a sedentary lifestyle, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke and heart attack. Finally, it stimulates the immune system, supports the prevention of oncological diseases and it can also be a very useful tool during the treatment process “.

In short, almost a panacea. However, there is a downside: can there be the risk of exceeding the limits of respect for health in the constant search to develop muscle mass?

“Yup, sport is like a medicina: the right dose should be taken with the right frequency. And, just like with medications, you shouldn’t exceed the recommended dose. Sport is a great ally of health, but if badly managed it can lead to severe problems at both the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular levels. In general, you should never improvise, especially at a certain age “.

What are the prevention rules to ward off sarcopenia, the muscle weakening process, as much as possible?

“First of all, it is essential to eat in a balanced way, guaranteeing the right amount of protein to satisfy the daily amino acid turnover, which should be measured and known. Then, drink at least 1.5 liters of water with medium fixed residue. Practicing mixed physical activity: both aerobic (walking, swimming, cycling, running, etc.) in which the heart rate is stimulated more, and anaerobic (weights and muscle strengthening exercises) where there is greater work of strength and muscle power. However, it is also essential to take care of the aspect of muscle elongation dedicating a few minutes a day to stretching”.