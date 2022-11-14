Violence fight, Monday night around 2.30 am, between two customers of a slot room along the Terraglio, in Preganziol. A thirty-seven-year-old Moroccan kicked and punched a 28-year-old from Treviso, threatening her with a shard of a bottle. She also ripped off an earring, resulting in a deep wound in her left lobe. Both suffered injuries, the trevigiana to the face, legs and arms, in addition to her ear, the Maghreb from bruises to her face.

The carabinieri of the Treviso mobile unit intervened on the spot and blocked the fight, together with the 118 staff, to medicate the two women. The 37-year-old had a few days of prognosis, while the 28-year-old is still under observation in the hospital. According to the first investigations of the investigators of the weapon, it was the Moroccan, in a state of alteration, who attacked the Treviso, for futile reasons.

The incident was reported to the judicial authority, which will assess when it happened. A complaint is looming for personal injury and threats.