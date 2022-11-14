Home News Two women beat each other to death in a slot in Preganziol
News

Two women beat each other to death in a slot in Preganziol

by admin
Two women beat each other to death in a slot in Preganziol

Violence fight, Monday night around 2.30 am, between two customers of a slot room along the Terraglio, in Preganziol. A thirty-seven-year-old Moroccan kicked and punched a 28-year-old from Treviso, threatening her with a shard of a bottle. She also ripped off an earring, resulting in a deep wound in her left lobe. Both suffered injuries, the trevigiana to the face, legs and arms, in addition to her ear, the Maghreb from bruises to her face.

The carabinieri of the Treviso mobile unit intervened on the spot and blocked the fight, together with the 118 staff, to medicate the two women. The 37-year-old had a few days of prognosis, while the 28-year-old is still under observation in the hospital. According to the first investigations of the investigators of the weapon, it was the Moroccan, in a state of alteration, who attacked the Treviso, for futile reasons.

The incident was reported to the judicial authority, which will assess when it happened. A complaint is looming for personal injury and threats.

See also  Fico: "For the Quirinale profile of high morality, I trust in the election by February 3"

You may also like

Caldiero – Dolomiti Bellunesi 0-1, the goal and...

All the news for November payments and declarations

He called Giorgia Meloni “bastard, the trial of...

Trade union communiqué of the cdr of the...

Domegge, the state road reopened after the crash...

Labor alarm: 534 thousand workers are missing, 80...

Farewell to Tianzhou-4!Tomorrow’s controlled re-entry – Fast Technology...

Pensions: quota 103 hypothesis, way out for 50,000...

Raid on houses in Zero Branco, video surveillance...

Bolzano, girl saves a man on the bus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy